Fredric T. Harrington, 69, died peacefully surrounded by his family at the Massachusetts General Hospital on Thursday, April 18, 2019 following a period of declining health. He was born in Waltham on July 23, 1949 the son of Ruth (Hogan) Harrington of Wayland and the late Howard A. Harrington. Besides his mother, Fred is survived by his loving wife Kay L. (VanDaGriff) Harrington of Wayland. He was the brother of Joy L. (Harrington) Snyder of Smyrna, TN and Alden C. Harrington and his wife Lisa Harrington of Warren. He was the step-father of Shannon Struik and her husband Kent Struik of Cedar Rapids, IA, Christopher Eckels and his wife Yolanda Eckels of Melbourne, Australia, Jennifer Murray and her husband Michael Murray of North Attleboro and Derek Eckels and his wife Sherry Eckels of Nixa, Missouri. Also survived by 16 grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Fred was the father of the late Debra Deeb and Michelle Harrington. Fred had been a lifelong resident of Wayland and graduated from Wayland High School with the Class of 1967. He taught at the Assabet Valley Regional Technical High School in the field of Automotive studies for many years. He was also associated for several years in the sales and Equipment Department at Lombard Equipment Co. in Bellingham. More recently he has been associated with Mosher Auto Body in Sudbury in the administrative office. He loved NASCAR and hockey and especially bird watching in his backyard for the many species of birds. He and Kay enjoyed biking on the Cape and he enjoyed time spent walking on the new Wayland Trails. Fred loved all animals especially dogs and always loved to shop and cook for his family and friends. He was a member of the Trinitarian Congregational Church in Wayland and would always lend a hand to anyone who needed assistance. Fred will be remembered by all the lives that he touched in his personal and professional life. His funeral services will be held on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 11:00 am at Trinitarian Congregational Church, 53 Cochituate Road (Rte. 27), Wayland. Private family interment will be held in the Harrington family lot in North Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, his family kindly suggests that memorial gifts in Freds memory may be sent to the Deaconess Fund of Trinitarian Congregational Church. At the request of his family there will be no funeral hone visitations. Arrangements entrusted to the care of the John C. Bryant Funeral Home of Wayland. For condolences please visit www.johncbryantfuneralhome.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Apr. 21, 2019