Norton Funeral Home, Inc.
53 Beech St. Corner of Union Ave.
Framingham, MA 01702
508-875-7871
Gail Volpe
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
8:30 AM
Norton Funeral Home, Inc.
53 Beech St. Corner of Union Ave.
Framingham, MA 01702
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Tarcisius Church
562 Waverley Street (Rt 135)
Framingham, MA
Gail Ann Volpe, age 66, of Watertown, passed away suddenly after a short illness February 5, 2020 at Mt. Auburn Hospital, Cambridge. She was the beloved wife of 30 years to James M. Voris. Born in Framingham, she was the daughter of the late Lawrence and Lena (Trifiletti) Volpe, owners of the former Volpe Funeral Home in Framingham. Gail worked as a Cosmetologist Specializing in Mens Hair Replacement for 32 years at the Chestnut Hill Hair Company Salon. Gail is survived by her husband James, their son, Wesley L. Voris of Watertown, her sister, Linda Volpe-Rubin, Lindas husband Laurence Rubin of Warwick, Rhode Island and her sister Marie Volpe of Maricopa, Arizona. Relatives and Friends are invited to attend calling hours at the Norton Funeral Home on Saturday, February 15 at 8:30-9:30 AM, located at 53 Beech St. (Corner of Union Avenue.) followed by her Funeral Mass at 10 AM at St. Tarcisius Church, 562 Waverley Street (Rt 135) Framingham. Burial will follow at St. Tarcisius Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in Gails memory may be made to The American Diabetes Association or the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. To leave a message of condolence, sign the online guestbook or for directions, please visit www.nortonfuneral home.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Feb. 11, 2020
