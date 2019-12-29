MetroWest Daily News Obituaries
Gail J. (Olson) Taralli, of Holliston passed away on Friday, December 20, 2019 at Newton Wellesley Hospital. Born in Needham, she was the daughter to the late Fritz and Joan (Stead) Olson. She was the loving wife to James Taralli for 45 years. Mrs. Taralli worked for 23 years for the Wellesley Volkswagen dealership before retiring. Besides her husband James, she is survived by her siblings, Bonney Burack and her husband Stephen of Durham, N.H.; niece, Kristen Anderson and her husband Gene of Madbury, N.H.; grand-nieces, Samantha and Natalie Anderson of Madbury. Lisa Williams of Newcastle, N.H.; nephew, Arik Williams of Newcastle, N.H. She is also survived by her father and mother-in-law, Joseph and Keteria Taralli of Framingham; brother and sister-in-laws, Francis Taralli of Framingham, Michael Taralli of Framingham and Kenith Taralli and his wife Kim of Londonderry, N.H. Funeral services will be private and on a later date. Funeral arrangements are under the care of the Norton Funeral Home, 53 Beech St. (Corner of Union Ave.) Framingham. To leave a message of condolence or sign the online guest book, visit www.nortonfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations in Gail's memory may be made to the , 30 Speen St., Framingham MA 01702.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Dec. 29, 2019
