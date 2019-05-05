|
|
Gail Marie (Kryzak) Lang, 68, died at home Friday, May 3, following an illness. She is survived by her husband of 48 years, John Lang; a son, Jay Lang, of Revere; a daughter, Carrie Lang, and her partner, Kristopher Swinney, of Anchorage, Alaska; a grandson, whom she dearly loved, Easton Wayne Swinney; two brothers, Theodore Kryzak, and Anthony Kryzak, of Acton, ME; and two sisters, Patricia Kryzak, and her husband, Walter Johnson, of Framingham, and Pamela Vaccari, and her husband, Kenneth, of Hopkinton. Mrs. Lang was born in Natick, December 12, 1950, a daughter of Theodore and Pauline (Keefe) Kryzak, and lived in Northbridge 37 years. She was a 1968 graduate of Natick High School, and she was a systems analyst at the Milford Regional Medical Center for 30 years. An active member of Saint Patrick's Church in Whitinsville where she was a Eucharistic Minister, Mrs. Lang also enjoyed gardening and handcrafts. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10am, Friday, May 10, in Saint Patrick's Church followed by interment in Saint Patrick's Cemetery. Calling Hours will be 4-7pm, Thursday, May 9, in the Carr Funeral Home, 24 Hill Street, Whitinsville. To leave a condolence, please visit www.carrfuneralhome.com
Published in MetroWest Daily News on May 5, 2019