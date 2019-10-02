|
Gail Yvonne (Correia) Bissonnette, 77, of Hudson, MA, passed away peacefully at Mass General Hospital in Boston on Monday, September 30, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Gail was born in Marlborough, MA on August 9th, 1942. She was the daughter of the late James and Cecilia (LaJoie) Correia. She was raised in Marlborough, graduated from Saint Annes Academy in Marlborough and remained a resident there for most of her life. She moved to Hudson in 1996, where she still currently resided. Gail worked at Bride and Beau in Marlborough for many years as a Bridal Consultant. She was a member of The First United Methodist Church of Hudson. Gails family was most important to her, especially her children and grandchildren, whom she adored. Gail is survived by two daughters, Rebecca M. Benevelli and her husband William of Marlborough and Heidi A. Stafford of Clinton; a son, Mark H. Bissonnette of Palmer; 5 siblings, Mary Ann Greska, Janet Bell, Elizabeth Correia, Margaret Jenkins and Julia Bullock; 9 grandchildren, Nicole Palaima and her husband Tohm, Adam Jusseaume, Mathew Benevelli, Kalen Hus and her husband Thaddeus, Kaitlyn Bissonnette, Patrick Benevelli, Evan Stafford, Jacob Bissonnette and Brianna Bissonnette; 5 great-grandchildren, Rileigh, Bailee, Cole, Chloe and Jude; her longtime companion, David Scott and many nieces and nephews. She was also predeceased by her brother, James Correia. Calling hours will be held from 10 am until 12 pm on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at TIGHE HAMILTON REGIONAL FUNERAL HOME, 50 Central St., Hudson, MA; immediately followed by a Celebration of her life at 12 pm in the funeral home. Burial will be private at a later time.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Oct. 2, 2019