Gary Brent (Sluggo) Carlson, Age 80 of Satellite Beach, FL peacefully entered into rest on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019. He leaves behind his wife of 30 years Flo, sons Corey and Doug Greenleaf, siblings Ernestine Dyer, Teddy and Chuck (Debra), his two furry four legged companions Buddy and Brynn and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by is parents Ernest and Winfred, his sons Brent and Charles Greenleaf and sibling Frederika Haslett, Gus, Lance (Bitsy) and Mark. He served in the US Airforce and leaves behind numerous friends and colleagues. May he rest in peace.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Dec. 25, 2019