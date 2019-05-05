Home

Gary D. Stone

Gary D. Stone Obituary
Gary D. Stone, of Natick died on May 1, 2019 at the age of 66. Beloved husband of Deb- orah A. (Shukis) Stone. Devoted father of Whitney Stone-Gillard and her husband Christopher Gillard of Brooklyn, NY and Devon Stone and his wife Lenni of Boston. Son of the late Edmund and Isa- belle (Donohue) Stone. Brother of the late Channing W. Stone. Son-in-law of Francis and Joanne (White) Shukis of Wilmington. Brother-in-law of Francis Shukis and his wife Elizabeth of Delaplane, VA, Diane Hoover of Winchester and Brian Shukis of Lowell. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral Service in the John Everett & Sons Funeral Home 4 Park Street Natick Common Tuesday May 7th at 11am. Relative and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting Hours Monday May 6th from 4-8 pm in the funeral home. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Gary may be to the American Diabetes Asso- ciation 260 Cochituate Road #200 Framingham, MA or . For directions and guest book please visit www.everettfuneral.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on May 5, 2019
