Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roberts Mitchell Caruso Funeral Home
15 Miller Street
Medfield, MA 02052
(508) 359-2000
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Scotland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary Scotland

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Gary Scotland Obituary
Gary Scotland, died suddenly on Saturday March 23, 2019. Beloved husband of Donna (Cassidy) Scotland, father of Kristen Ryan and her husband Joseph, Kimberly Cook and her husband Jarrod, Michael Scotland and his wife Lauren all of Millis. Brother of Laurie Curley and Cheryl Scotland. Also survived by 7 grandchildren. Funeral service will be Thurs., March 28th 11:30 at the Roberts Mitchell Caruso FH, 15 Miller St, Medfield. Burial will be private. Visiting hrs will be Wed 4-8 at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made in Gary's name to the American Parkinson's Disease Assoc of Mass at apdama.org.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Mar. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Roberts Mitchell Caruso Funeral Home
Download Now