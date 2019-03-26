|
Gary Scotland, died suddenly on Saturday March 23, 2019. Beloved husband of Donna (Cassidy) Scotland, father of Kristen Ryan and her husband Joseph, Kimberly Cook and her husband Jarrod, Michael Scotland and his wife Lauren all of Millis. Brother of Laurie Curley and Cheryl Scotland. Also survived by 7 grandchildren. Funeral service will be Thurs., March 28th 11:30 at the Roberts Mitchell Caruso FH, 15 Miller St, Medfield. Burial will be private. Visiting hrs will be Wed 4-8 at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made in Gary's name to the American Parkinson's Disease Assoc of Mass at apdama.org.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Mar. 26, 2019