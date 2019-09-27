Home

Gary William Taintor, 67, of Ashland, and former longtime resident of Natick, passed away Sat., Sept. 21st, 2019. Born in Gardner, he was the son of the late Robert and Doris (Quint) Taintor and husband of 45 years to Mary (Gill) Taintor. Gary owned and operated Metrowest Small Engine Repair in Natick until his retirement in 2018. In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons, Eric T. Taintor and his wife Kelly Ann of Holliston, and Geoffrey W. Taintor and his wife Jill of Burlington, two grandchildren, Liam and Molly, and one brother, Barry Taintor and his wife Valerie of Cromwell, CT and Weston, FL. A funeral Mass will be celebrated Thursday, Oct. 3rd at 9:00am in St. Cecilias Parish, 54 Esty St. Ashland, MA. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the ., 1661 Worcester Rd., Suite 301, Framingham, MA 01701. www.mataresefuneral.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Sept. 27, 2019
