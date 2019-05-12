Home

POWERED BY

Services
John Everett & Sons Funeral Home
4 Park Street
Natick, MA 01760
(508) 653-4342
Resources
More Obituaries for Gayle Jackson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gayle Jackson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Gayle Jackson Obituary
Mary Gayle (Molinari) Jackson wife of the late William Bucky Jackson of Natick died unexpectedly on May 9, 2019 at the age of 86. Gayle was the loving daughter of Theodore and Charity (Fitzgerald) Molinari of the Waban neighborhood of Newton, sister to her twin, the late Bob Molinari, and her surviving sister Jeri Hennessey. Gayle graduated from Mount Ida College and was a hands-on manager for her family. After the children finished high school, she joined the staff at the Brandon School in Natick and then later became a beloved member of the Wellesley College Admissions office. After 40 years in Natick, William and Gayle retired and set up residence in Harwich and St. Petersburg, FL enjo- ying time with their family. Gayle is survived by her children Michael and wife Sandra Jackson of Brazil, Bill and wife Kathy Jackson of Natick, Deborah Jackson and husband Gary Schmidt of Stan Hope New Jersey, Diane Jackson Ruiz and fiance Andre Martin of Westminster, Jim Jackson and fiance Wendy Storlazzi of Holliston, and Gayle and husband Greg Vanfleet of Grafton. Also survived by 19 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the John Everett & Sons Funeral Home 4 Park Street Natick Common Thursday May 16th at 9am. Followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Patrick Church 44 East Central St Natick at 10am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting Hours Wednesday May 15th from 4-8 pm in the funeral home. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Gayle may be made to St Jude Childrens Hospital 501 St Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. For directions and guest book please visit www.everettfuneral.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of John Everett & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now