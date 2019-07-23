|
General Grant Murphy Jr., 87, died on July 20, 2019 at his residence in Natick following a period of declining health. He was born in Somerville, MA on August 19, 1931 the son of the late General Grant Murphy Sr. and Myrtle (Lacey) Murphy. General is survived by his children, Michael G. Murphy of Claremore, OK; Janice L. Murphy of Eastham, MA; Kerri J. McCloskey of Guilford, CT; Leo E. Murphy of Naples, FL; and Paul D. Murphy of Moultonborough, NH. He is also survived by his grandchildren Joshua, Katie, Bryan, Zachary and Kelsey, 9 great-grandchildren and his former wife Mary T. Murphy of Wakefield, MA. He was predeceased by his grandson Michael. He was the husband for 42 years of the late Donna Carol (Buswick) Murphy who died on August 17, 2012. He had been a resident of Natick for over 47 years and spent his formative years in Somerville, MA. He had a long and distinguished career as a pipefitter in the Boston area. He will be remembered for his extraordinary talent as a magician and was a longtime member of the American Society of Magicians. General brought wonderful memories and joy to the lives of many with his magical performances. Visitation with his family will be held on Thursday, July 25, 2019 from 2:00 to 4:00 pm at the John C. Bryant Funeral Home, 56 Pemberton Road (off Rt. 30), Wayland, MA. Funeral Services and interment will be private. For condolences and directions please visit www. johncbryantfuneralhome.com
Published in MetroWest Daily News on July 23, 2019