Services
Chesmore Funeral Home
57 Hayden Rowe St
Hopkinton, MA 01748
(508) 435-6444
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Chesmore Funeral Home
57 Hayden Rowe St
Hopkinton, MA 01748
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
1:00 PM
Chesmore Funeral Home
57 Hayden Rowe St
Hopkinton, MA 01748
View Map
George A. Brown Obituary
George A. Brown, 85, of Hopkinton, passed away at home on Saturday, February 8, 2020. Born in Boston, he was the son of the late George and Laura (Fulton) Brown. He was the husband of 61 years to Mary (Henry) Brown. One of Georges greatest passions was being a mechanic. He had the pleasure of teaching mechanics for more than 25 years at Keefe Tech; sharing his love of it with many students over the years. Even after his retirement, people would still call and ask him for trouble advice. George was also an avid bowler for many years. He proudly served in the US Army both active and in the reserve. Besides his wife, George is survived by his son, Robert Brown of Hopkinton, and his granddaughter, Denise Powers and her husband, Patrick of Framingham. He is predeceased by his sons, George Thomas Brown and Kenneth Scott Brown. Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 15th from 11a.m.-1 p.m. at the Chesmore Funeral Home of Hopkinton, 57 Hayden Rowe St. www.ChesmoreFuneral Home.com. A service will follow in the funeral home at 1:00 p.m. Burial will follow the service at Mt. Auburn Cemetery in Hopkinton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Friends of the Hopkinton Senior Center, 28 Mayhew St. Hopkinton, MA 01748 or heart.org.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Feb. 12, 2020
