George A. Roach, 56, of Marlborough died Saturday February 15, 2020 with his daughter by his side at the Rose Monahan Hospice in Worcester after a battle with Multiple Myeloma. He was the husband of the late Lisa A. (Wenzel) Roach who died in 2003. He was born in Canton, the son of the late Richard and Beverly (Besse) Roach and was raised in Marlborough. He was a 1982 graduate of Assabet Valley Regional Technical High School. Following graduation he entered the United States Marine Corps and honorably served until 1986. He was stationed in the Philippines and Japan. He was a Licensed General Contractor and owned and operated GAR Contracting in Marlborough for over twenty years. George enjoyed golfing, cooking, baking, beaches and watching Marvel Movies with his daughter Heather. He will be remembered as caring, fun loving, adventurous and strong willed. His favorite times were driving around in the truck with his daughter talking and singing to the radio. He leaves his daughter, Heather F. Roach of Marlborough; a sister Barbara Stacey and her husband Michael of Marlborough; a brother John Roach of Marlborough. He was the brother of the late Richard Roach of Marlborough who died in 1999; his father- in-law Larry A. Wenzel and his wife Mary F. (Whitehead) Wenzel of Marlborough. Four nieces, Christine and Mariah Ayres of Shrewsbury and Katie Bryant of Worcester and Michelle Stacey of Marlborough; a great niece, Ryleigh Ayres of Shrewsbury; three very close friends, Scott Ayres and his wife Ann of Shrewsbury, Paul Lipka and Joe Graceffa both of Berlin. A funeral service will be held Thursday February 20 at 9:30 a.m. in First Church in Marlborough Congregational, 37 High Street. Burial with Military Honors will follow in Evergreen Cemetery, Wilson Street. Calling hours will be held Wednesday February 19 from 5-8 p.m. in the Collins Funeral Home (www.Collins Funeral.com), 378 Lincoln Street, Marlborough. All are invited to sign Georges online guestbook at https://www.collinsfuneral. com/obituary/George-Roach. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Collins Funeral Home.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Feb. 18, 2020