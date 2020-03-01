MetroWest Daily News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chesmore Funeral Home
57 Hayden Rowe St
Hopkinton, MA 01748
(508) 435-6444
Resources
More Obituaries for George Gross
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George F. Gross

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George F. Gross Obituary
George F. Gross, 86, of Hopkinton, passed away February 28, 2020. Born in Boston, he was the son of the late Gertrude (Dame) and George H. Gross. George was a graduate of Bentley University, where he obtained a Bachelor's degree in accounting. He was an Army Veteran who served in Japan during the Korean Conflict. He was a member of the Hopkinton on-call fire department for over 30 years and was a member of the Hopkinton . George is survived by three children, Carol Ann Falk and her husband Michael, Christopher Gross, Patrick Gross and his wife Maria; his siblings, Gertrude Creedon, Florence Tower and Joan Whittaker and her husband Jack. He also leaves behind his sweetie, Shirley Barrows; 8 grandchildren, Kati, Alex, Cameron, Jordyn, Jaidyn, Agnella, Marissa and Devin as well as many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his siblings, Frank Gross, Virginia Gross and Theresa Gillis. Visitation will be held on March 3rd from 4-7 p.m. at the Chesmore Funeral Home of Hopkinton, Ma. 57 Hayden Rowe St. www.ChesmoreFuneralHome.com A funeral mass will be celebrated on March 4th at 10 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Church in Hopkinton, Ma. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery, Hopkinton, Ma. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chesmore Funeral Home
Download Now