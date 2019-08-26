|
George Henry Anbinder, 84, of Framingham passed away peacefully on August 24, 2019. George was born in Boston, Massachusetts, to Rose and Morris Anbinder. He grew up in Dorchester and Mattapan and was a graduate of English High School. George joined the United States Marine Corps in the mid-1950s and served as an aircraft technician. He maintained his pride in being a Marine throughout his life, as evidenced by his wearing his USMC cap everywhere he went. Upon leaving the Marine Corps, George attended and graduated from Boston University. He worked in the private sector for many years, first as an owner of a commercial laundry business and later as the owner of a company that supplied safety equipment to municipalities. However, it was not until George was in his 50s that he followed his passion and returned to school at Johnson and Wales University, where he graduated with a degree in culinary arts. He then taught as a chef/instructor at Newbury College, leading the department for many years. One of his favorite days was when Julia Child spoke at New- burys graduation and he shared the stage with her. Throughout his life, he spoke glowingly of his students, many of whom became well-known and highly regarded chefs. He never tired of dining at one of the restaurants of a former student, and relished being called Chef Anbinder. In addition to cooking, George had a wide variety of hobbies and interests. He loved fixing cars, making model airplanes, skiing, and traveling, particularly to France. He enjoyed speaking Yiddish, and he loved Israel. George is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Ellie Anbinder of Framingham, and his beloved daughters, Kathryn (Lino) Covarrubias of Framingham and Rachel (Ian) Fier of Southborough. George loved being Pop Pop to his grandchildren Molly and David Covarrubias, and Daniel, Mikayla, and Zachary Fier. His sister, Charlotte Davis, predeceased him. He is also survived by his sister, Ruth Grandberg of Sharon. A funeral service will be held at Temple Beth Am in Framingham on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. Memorial observance will be held at the home of Rachel and Ian Fier on Tuesday following the burial until 8:00 p.m., Wednesday from 2:00 | 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 | 8:00 p.m., and Thursday from 6:00 | 8:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Georges memory to JFS of Metrowest, 475 Franklin Street, Suite 101, Framingham, Massachusetts, 01702. WWW.JFSMW.ORG
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Aug. 26, 2019