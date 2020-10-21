1/1
George M. Seeley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George M. Seeley. 101, of Ashland, died Monday October 19, 2020 after a short period of declining health. He leaves his beloved wife, Beverly (Healey) Seeley, and was the husband of the late Marguerite (Hayes) Seeley. He also leaves his children, Antonia OConnor, Lisa Murphy and her husband Patrick, Michael and his wife Nancy, and Brian and his wife Stephanie, along with 11 grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and cousins. George also leaves his extended Healey family including six step-children, Michael, Paul, David, Stephen, and Brian Healey and Diane Nordstrom, along with 14 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. George will also be remembered by his many Hayes family relatives including his brother in-law and wife, Jack and Margaret along with Georges niece and Goddaughter Jill, her mother MaryLou, and her two sisters and a brother. After moving from Connecticut to Southern California, George received his grade school education in several different schools in and around Los Angeles. George served in the US Army Air Corps during World War II in the Pacific Theater, rising to the rank of First Sergeant. After receiving an honorable discharge, he attended the University of Southern California, graduating in 1950 with a B.S. Degree in Civil Engineering. His 35 year professional career included positions of increasing responsibility with Architect-Engineering firms, culminating in a 12-year tenure as Building Commissioner for the town of Framingham, MA, retiring in 1985. In 2001, George and Beverly were married in Newport, RI, where they lived happily for the next 16 years, moving back to Massachusetts in Mid-July, 2017. A funeral Mass will be celebrated Thursday Oct. 22nd at 9 a.m. in St. Cecilias Church, 54 Esty St. Ashland, MA followed by cremation. There are no visiting hours at this time. Online condolences are welcome at mataresefuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Matarese Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc.
325 Main St
Ashland, MA 01721
(508) 881-1444
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Matarese Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved