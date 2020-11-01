George Philip Luker, 91, longtime resident of Framingham passed away Friday Oct. 23rd, 2020 from complications of Covid 19. Born in Concord, he was the son of the late George and Lucy (Rossiter) Luker and husband of Anna (Belli) Luker. George grew up in Maynard and was a noted athlete graduating from Maynard High School and is a member of the Maynard High School Hall of Fame. He went on to attend Boston University under a football scholarship graduating in 1950. He served his country honorably during the Korean War with the Army from 1952-53. Mr. Luker was an attorney for over 35 years with his office in Maynard. In addition to his wife; he is survived by four children; Timothy Luker and his wife Ann of NH; Thomas Luker of Framingham; Jodie Luker of Ogunquit, ME; and Joseph Luker of Millis; eight grandchildren; Emily, George, John, Thomas, Laura, Diana, Anna, and Ben, and one brother, James Luker and his wife Jean of PA. Services are private. Online condolences are welcome at mataresefuneral.com
