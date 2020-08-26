1/1
George P. Reimann Jr.
George Paul Reimann, Jr., 84, of Hopkinton, passed away at UMass Memorial Medical Center on Saturday, August 22, 2020. Born in Needham, he was the son of the late Margaret (Atwood) and George P. Reimann Sr. He was the husband of 30 years to Nancy (Rising) Reimann of Hopkinton. George was a graduate of Needham High School and went on to attend Northeastern University, graduating with a masters degree in mechanical engineering. He was an avid camper who enjoyed time spent fishing. He also enjoyed playing cribbage with friends. He especially loved spending time with his family, and his wife, Nancy. Besides his wife, George is survived by his children, Deborah Reimann and her partner, Deb Mongeon, Paul Reimann and his wife, Karen; his step- children, Susan Blasczak and her husband, Richard, Amy Turpin and her husband, Sean, and Robert Rider Jr. and his wife, Brianna. He also leaves behind 14 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. He is predeceased by his daughter, Lisa Simpson. Visitation will be held on Friday, August 28th from 3:00-6:00 p.m. at the Chesmore Funeral Home of Hopkinton, 57 Hayden Rowe Street. www.ChesmoreFuneralHome.com. Due to current restrictions, face masks must be worn and social distancing must be adhered to. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 29th at 11:00 a.m. at the home of George and Nancy, 255 Wood St. Interment at Evergreen Cemetery in Hopkinton will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to American Diabetes Assoc., diabetes.org.

Published in MetroWest Daily News on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Chesmore Funeral Home
AUG
29
Funeral service
11:00 AM
at the home of George and Nancy
Funeral services provided by
Chesmore Funeral Home
57 Hayden Rowe St
Hopkinton, MA 01748
(508) 435-6444
