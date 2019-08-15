|
George R. Desmond of Framingham, formerly of Sherborn, Massachusetts passed away peacefully on August 13, 2019. He was the husband of Alice B. Desmond to whom he was married for 59 years. Born in Framingham in 1930 he was the son of the late George R. Desmond, Sr. and Kathryn Orzeck Desmond. He graduated from St Stephen School, Framingham, Boston College High School in 1947 and Boston College in 1951. He started law school at Boston College and then served in the U.S. Army 66th Counter Intelligence Corps in Germany as a resident special agent in Weiden, Bavaria for two years. After his discharge from the Army he finished law school at Georgetown University in 1956 and worked as an attorney for the US Department of Justice in Washington and on special assignments in Montgomery, Alabama, New Orleans, Biloxi, Mississippi and Pensacola Florida. While in Montgomery he met Alice Ballard whom he married in 1960. He stayed with the Department of Justice until 1962 when he returned to Framingham to open a law practice. He started out in a general practice of law but over the years the practice developed into a concentration on bankruptcy and insolvency. He was involved in many notable reported cases and was active in bar association activities serving as Chairman of the Massachusetts Bar Association Committee on Bankruptcy from 1970 to 1976 and as president of the South Middlesex Bar Association in 1977. He enjoyed traveling across the country with his fa- mily, cooking and hosting friends at his home. He served as a lay lector at St. Stephen Church in Framingham and St. Theresa Church in Sherborn. He was especially devoted to Boston College High School where he served as the reunion organizer of his class. In addition to his wife he is survived by his daughter Mary Hooper, her husband Sean Hooper, grandchildren Liam Hooper and Haley Hooper of St. Charles, Illinois, his son John Desmond, his wife Cecile Desmond and grandson James Desmond of Hopkinton, Massachusetts, his daughter Susan Desmond of Lynn, Massachusetts, and his sister Maureen Kelly and her husband Brian Kelly of Camden, Maine. He was predeceased by his sister Patricia Hunter of Natick and Wolfeboro, New Hampshire. Family and friends will honor and remember Georges life by gathering for a time of visitation in the McCarthy, McKinney & Lawler Funeral Home, 11 Lincoln St. Framingham, on Saturday August 17th from 9:30 | 10:45 A.M. His Funeral Mass will follow in St. Stephens Church, 221 Concord St. at 11 oclock. Interment will be private. For directions and online tributes, kindly visit www.mccarthyfh.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Aug. 15, 2019