Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tighe-Hamilton Funeral Home
50 Central Street
Hudson, MA 01749
(978) 562-3252
Calling hours
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Tighe-Hamilton Funeral Home
50 Central Street
Hudson, MA 01749
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
9:00 AM
Saint Michael Parish,
21 Manning St.
Hudson, MA
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Saint Michael Cemetery
Hudson, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for George Filipe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George R. Filipe


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George R. Filipe Obituary
George R. Filipe, 87, of Reading, formerly of Hudson, MA and Seminole, FL, passed on Saturday, August 31, 2019, surrounded by his family, at Artis Assisted Living. Calling hours will be held from 5 pm until 8 pm on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at TIGHE HAMILTON REGIONAL FUNERAL HOME, 50 Central St., Hudson, MA 01749, A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9 am on Friday, September 6, 2019, at Saint Michael Parish, 21 Manning St., Hudson, MA; followed by interment at Saint Michael Cemetery in Hudson. Please visit www.tighehamilton.com for the complete obituary.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Tighe-Hamilton Funeral Home
Download Now