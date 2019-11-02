|
George W. Douglass, Jr. 88, a longtime resident of Natick and Marlborough, MA, died Tuesday, October 29, 2019 after a lengthy illness. Born in Boston, he was the son of the late George W. & Gertrude (McSorley) Douglass. George grew up in the Allston section of Boston, was a graduate of Boston Latin School where he was a star baseball player. He continued playing ball after high school and even played in the minor league. An avid runner he ran both the Boston and New York marathons and even had his picture on the front cover of Runners World Magazine. George worked for many years as a salesman and driver for Frito Lay and Wise. He was a proud friend of Bill W. He loved music, singing and spending time at the beach, but more than anything enjoyed his family and his cat Patrick. George is survived by his wife, Marie R. (McAvay), his children, Jeanne & her husband David Brower of Marlborough, George Douglass III & his partner Mary Krause of North Brookfield, Janet Douglass of Concord, NH, and Robert Douglass & his partner Trish Wiseman of Blackstone. His grandchildren, Julee Douglass, Erica Abubaker & her husband Rajab, James Douglass and his partner Nicole Knight, Justin Muri & his fianc Kelly Salmon, and Amy Douglass. His great grandchildren Giovanni, Giancarlo, Damien, Treyson, Nailah, Yacoub, and Noah. Family and friends will honor and remember Georges life by gathering for visiting hours in the McCarthy, McKinney & Lawler Funeral Home, 11 Lincoln St. Framingham on Monday, November 4th from 4-7 P.M. His funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Tuesday morning at 10 oclock. Interment will follow in Edgell Grove Cemetery. For directions and messages of condolence, kindly visit www.mccarthyfh.com
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Nov. 2, 2019