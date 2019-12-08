|
|
George W. Perkins, Jr., 83, of Hudson, Ma, passed away peacefully at Lahey Medical Center in Burlington, MA, on Friday, December 6, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Calling hours will be held from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday, December 13, 2019 at TIGHE HAMILTON REGIONAL FUNERAL HOME, 50 Central St., Hudson, Ma. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9 am. on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Saint Michael Parish, 21 Manning St. Hudson, Ma. Burial will be private at a later time. A full obituary will run in tomorrows MetroWest Daily News.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Dec. 8, 2019