Georgia L. Straight, 85, died Monday, August 19, 2019 in Milford after a brief illness. She was the wife of Robert W. Straight, to whom she was married, for 66 years, and resided with in Hopkinton. Born in Framingham, she was the daughter of the late Cleveland and Ann (Eldridge) Spaulding. Georgia was a 1953 graduate of Natick High School and was employed for over 20 years as a Manager at Fenwal in Ashland. She also worked as a Manager in the cafeteria at Hopkinton High School for 13 years. Her happiest times were spent with family, hosting and cooking for family events, gardening, and camping. Georgia will most be remembered for her love and devotion to family, and her generosity to all. Her beautiful smile and laugh brought happiness to all. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her sons Robert C. Straight and his wife Anna, of Upton and David L. Straight and his wife Rebecca, of Brookfield, three grandchildren , Christina Straight of Yarmouth, Brendan Straight of Brookfield, and Samantha Straight and her dog, Lola, of Br- ookline. She is also survived by her sister Shirley Rovinelli of Westboro, her brother William Spaulding of Natick, and her niece and godchild, Betty Dunham of Ashland. She was predeceased by her parents, Cleveland and Ann Spaulding of Natick, a sister, Virginia Dunham of Ashland, and brothers Harold Spaulding and William Spaulding, both from Natick. A graveside service will take place Friday, August 23 at 11:00 a.m. in Evergreen Cemetery, Route 135, Woodville. Calling hours at the Callanan Cronin Funeral Home 34 Church Street, Hopkinton, will be Thursday, August 22 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Donations may be made to the Hopkinton Ambulance Fund, 73 Main St., Hopkinton, MA 01748.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Aug. 21, 2019