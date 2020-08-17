Gerald D. 'Jerry' Lincoln, 78, died or in his own words 'kicked the bucket', surrounded by his loving family on Friday August 14, 2020, after a long period of failing health. He was the husband of Alice M. (Wilson) Lincoln to whom he was married for over 56 years. He was born in Leicester MA, the son of the late Eugene F. and Irene B. (Fournier) Lincoln and lived in Marlborough for most of his life. Jerry graduated from Marlborough High School class of 1960 and then went on to complete two years at the New England School of Art in Boston. Jerry worked as an auto worker for the former General Motors in Framingham for 15 years retiring in 1992. He then started his own custom cabinet business and operated it for 26 years. Always a talented artist, Jerry wrote poetry and also wrote a book Antique Blob Top Bottles Central and Southern New England and was working on his second book. Besides his wife he is survived by a son Daniel J. Lincoln and his wife Leslie Dyanne of Attleboro, MA, a daughter Tammy Dubois and her husband Errick of Connecticut , nine grandchildren; Cassandra Bartusek, Taylor, Joseph, Icarus, William, and Thomas Lincoln, Natalie Mansur, Samantha and Garrett Dubois and a great grandchild Aria Dextraze. Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday evening from 5:00 | 7:00 p.m. in the Short and Rowe Funeral Home (www. shortfuneralhome.com
) 95 West Main St. Marlborough. Funeral services will be private.