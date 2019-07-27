|
Geraldine C. (Johnston) Lindquist,, 86, of Hudson, MA, passed away peacefully at home July 26, 2019, surrounded by her loving family, after a period of declining health. She leaves her beloved husband of 49 years, Donald N. Lindquist. Geraldine was born in Maynard, MA on October 21, 1932, one of seven children of the late, William and Alice (Lingley) Johnston. She moved with her family to Hudson at the age of 10, where she still currently resided. Geraldine was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her family was her pride and joy and she loved spending time with them, especially on her frequent trips to Disney World and camping in their RV. Geraldine also enjoyed being a member of the RV Travel Club and traveling around the country with her husband. Geraldine is also survived by her son, Bernard Wisuri and his wife Teresa of Hudson; two sisters Elaine Terrasi of York Beach, ME and Judith Gonzales of Michigan; two granddaughters, Kristen Murphy and her husband Patrick and Regina Jusseaume and her husband Chad; three great-grandchildren, Addison, Adriann and Geneva and many nieces and nephews. She was also predeceased by two brothers, Richard Johnston and Ronald Johnston, and two sisters, Marlene Garcia and Barbara Girard Relatives and friends are invited to a period of calling hours from 10 am until 12 pm immediately followed by a funeral service at 12 pm on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at TIGHE HAMILTON REGIONAL FUNERAL HOME, 50 Central St., Hudson, MA. Burial will follow at Forestvale Cemetery in Hudson.
