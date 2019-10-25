|
Geraldine E. Pillarella, 74 of Hopkinton passed away Tue. Oct. 22nd, 2019 after a period of declining health. She was the daughter of the late Floyd and Theresa (Fraioli) Van Etten and wife of Phillip Pillarella for 51 years. A resident of Hopkinton for over 40 years, Gerri worked as a bookkeeper for many years. In addition to her husband, she is survived by three sons, Stephen Pillarella and his wife Lori of Lancaster, John Pillarella and his wife Ana of Milford, and James Pillarella and his partner Dawn of Hopkinton, and two brothers, Larry Van Etten of Ashland and Thomas Van Etten of Whitinsville. Funeral services are private. www.mataresefuneral.com
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Oct. 25, 2019