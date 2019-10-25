MetroWest Daily News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Matarese Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc.
325 Main St
Ashland, MA 01721
(508) 881-1444
Resources
More Obituaries for Geraldine Pillarella
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geraldine E. Pillarella

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Geraldine E. Pillarella Obituary
Geraldine E. Pillarella, 74 of Hopkinton passed away Tue. Oct. 22nd, 2019 after a period of declining health. She was the daughter of the late Floyd and Theresa (Fraioli) Van Etten and wife of Phillip Pillarella for 51 years. A resident of Hopkinton for over 40 years, Gerri worked as a bookkeeper for many years. In addition to her husband, she is survived by three sons, Stephen Pillarella and his wife Lori of Lancaster, John Pillarella and his wife Ana of Milford, and James Pillarella and his partner Dawn of Hopkinton, and two brothers, Larry Van Etten of Ashland and Thomas Van Etten of Whitinsville. Funeral services are private. www.mataresefuneral.com
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Oct. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Geraldine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Matarese Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc.
Download Now