Geraldine Geri Keegan, of Holliston, passed away peacefully on March 27, 2020, at home with her cherished family by her side. Geri was the daughter of the late Raymond J. and Geraldine M. (Leone) Keegan. Beloved mother of Kimberley Balkus of Holliston, Sheri Elwell and her husband Keith of Ashland, and Amy Balkus and her fiance Cyndi Freeman of Holliston. Loving grandmother of Samantha and Madelyn Elwell, and Grace Freeman. Devoted sister of Charles Keegan and his wife Sandra of Franklin, Raymond J. Keegan Jr. of Newton, Janice Hathaway of Holliston, and Marie Kelly and her husband Neil. She leaves behind her special friend Jack Killoran. She is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to TargetCancer Foundation, 955 Mass Ave., #343, Cambridge, 02139. https://www.targetcancerfoundation.org/support-us/donate/ Due to the current health crisis and regulations imposed by both church and government, funeral services and interment will be private. A celebration of life will be planned in the months ahead so that her family and dear friends can celebrate her life. Arr. by Magni FH, Newton
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Mar. 30, 2020
