Gerard F. Hurley of Natick, Saturday November 21, 2020. Beloved husband of 58 years of the late Ruth P. (McNeilly). He was the devoted father of Gerard F. Hurley, Jr. and his wife Julia of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Audrey Mutascio and her husband Peter of Stoughton, Robert Hurley and his wife Suzanne of Natick, Paul Hurley of Roslindale, Michael Hurley and his wife Leia of Billerica, and Kelley Duncan and her husband Robert of Natick. Cherished grandfather of Peter, Jr., Michael and Jason Mutascio, Nicole, Patrick and Rachael Hurley, Reed and William Duncan and great-grandfather of Madison Mutascio. Caring brother of Joseph, Richard, William, and John Hurley, Elaine Nasuti, Dorothy Scott, Barbara Aprille, Lorraine Lydstone, and the late Robert and Mary Margaret Hurley, and Elizabeth Augenstene. Gerard was a retired plumber with Local 12 in Boston, and a United States Navy, Korean War Veteran. Funeral from the John Everett & Sons Funeral Home, 4 Park St., AT NATICK COMMON, on Wednesday, November 25, at 9 AM. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Linus Church, 119 Hartford St., Natick at 10 o'clock. Relatives and friends respectfully invited. Visiting hours in the funeral home on Tuesday November 24, from 4:00-8:00PM. Burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Natick. Memorial contributions in Gerard's memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, 309 Waverley Oaks Rd, Waltham, MA 02452 . For directions or to send the family a condolence please visit www.everettfuneral.com