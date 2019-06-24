Home

Slattery Funeral Home
40 Pleasant Street
Marlborough, MA 01752
(508) 485-0225
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
SLATTERY FUNERAL HOME, INC
40 PLEASANT ST.
MARLBOROUGH, MA
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
SLATTERY FUNERAL HOME, INC
40 PLEASANT ST.
MARLBOROUGH, MA
View Map
Burial
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
IMMACULATE CONCEPTION CEMETERY
BEACH ST
MARLBOROUGH, MA
View Map
Gertrude C. Bird Obituary
Gertrude C. (Martel) Bird, 101, of Marlborough, MA, died Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Sunrise of Weston. Born in Springfield MA, she was the daughter of the late Amadee and Antonia (Cormier) Martel and the wife of the late Francis J. Bird, who died in 2004 after 60 years of marriage. Gertrude was a graduate of Marlborough High School, Class of 1935 and Boston University School of Education. She retired in 1980 from the Marlborough Public School System, where she had taught at Hildreth, Richer, Mitchell and Bigelow Elementary Schools. She loved her career and her students and in 1973 she was honored with the Outstanding Elementary Teacher in America Award. Following her retirement, she traveled extensively. For more than 30 years, she enjoyed winters in Florida and summers in Manomet, spending time reading and near the ocean she loved. She was also an avid card player, a hobby from years ago, which she shared with her late sister and was still playing with her friends. She had been a member of St. Matthias Parish as well as the former St. Marys Parish, Marlborough. She is survived by her son Richard Bird and his wife Anat of Granite Bay, CA, six grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Edouard Martel and Eleanor Blacquere. Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 from 9-10 am at the Slattery Funeral Home, Inc., 40 Pleasant St., Marlborough, MA. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 at the funeral home followed by burial at the Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Beach St., Marlborough, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Brookhaven Hospice, 114 Turnpike Rd., Westborough, MA
Published in MetroWest Daily News on June 24, 2019
