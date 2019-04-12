|
Gertrude (Kingsbury) Kaplan of Framingham, MA entered into rest on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at the age of 96. Beloved wife of the late Myer Kaplan. Devoted mother of Mark Kaplan and his wife Mary Ann and Ellen Davidson and her husband Bruce. Cherished grandmother of five and great-grandmother of ten. Loving sister of Estelle Cohen and Lila Friedman. Funeral services will be held at Stanetsky Memorial Chapel, 475 Washington Street, Canton, MA on Friday, April 12th at 1:00PM, followed by burial in Sharon Memorial Park, Sharon. Memorial observance will be held at the home of Merrill Davidson & Steven Friedman on Friday following burial until 7:30PM. Expressions of sympathy in her name may be donated to the Jewish Family Service of MetroWest, 475 Franklin Street, Suite 101, Framingham, MA 01702 or Mary Ann Morse Healthcare Center, 45 Union Street, Natick, MA 01760. Stanetsky Memorial Chapel (781) 821-4600 www.stanetskycanton.com
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Apr. 12, 2019