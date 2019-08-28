Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tighe-Hamilton Funeral Home
50 Central Street
Hudson, MA 01749
(978) 562-3252
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Tighe-Hamilton Funeral Home
50 Central Street
Hudson, MA 01749
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
9:00 AM
Saint Michael Parish
21 Manning St
Hudson,, MA
View Map
Committal
Following Services
Saint Michael Cemetery
Hudson, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gertrudes Moura
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gertrudes B. Moura

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gertrudes B. Moura Obituary
Gertrudes B. (Monteiro) Moura, 86, of Hudson, MA, passed away on Monday, August 26, 2019, at UMass Medical Center in Worcester. Calling hours will be held from 5 pm until 8 pm on Friday, August 30, 2019, at TIGHE HAMILTON REGIONAL FUNERAL HOME, 50 Central St., Hudson, MA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9 am on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at Saint Michael Parish, 21 Manning St., Hudson, MA; followed by a procession to Saint Michael Cemetery in Hudson for committal services. Please visit www.tighe hamilton.com for the complete obituary.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Aug. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gertrudes's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Tighe-Hamilton Funeral Home
Download Now