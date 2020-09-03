1/
Gilbert A. Partch
1936 - 2020
Gilbert Alan Partch, 75, of Marlborough, died Friday, August 21, 2020 at his home in Marlborough. He was the son of the late Harold and Myrla (Benton) Partch and husband of the late Margaret "Peggy" R. (OConnor) Partch, who died in 2017. Gil was also predeceased by his brother, Norman Partch. Gil is survived by 8 children, 2 sisters, 19 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held privately by the family at a later date. Donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. For Gils full obituary, please visit www.slatteryfuneral home.com.

Published in MetroWest Daily News on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
August 28, 2020
You will be greatly missed by so many but You have been greatly missed by the one you lost and loved so very much! Your time has come to rejoin Aunt Peggy and spend eternity in each other's company. Watch over us and keep us safe.....
Mark & Kerry Devlin
Family
