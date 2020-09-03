Gilbert Alan Partch, 75, of Marlborough, died Friday, August 21, 2020 at his home in Marlborough. He was the son of the late Harold and Myrla (Benton) Partch and husband of the late Margaret "Peggy" R. (OConnor) Partch, who died in 2017. Gil was also predeceased by his brother, Norman Partch. Gil is survived by 8 children, 2 sisters, 19 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held privately by the family at a later date. Donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. For Gils full obituary, please visit www.slatteryfuneral home.com
