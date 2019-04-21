|
Gina F. (Fantasia) Kapilian, of Sherborn, born and raised in Melrose, passed away April 17, 2019. Beloved wife of David A. Kapilian. Devoted mother of Alexander D. Kapilian. Loving daughter of Anna (Griffith) Fantasia of Melrose and the late Manuel Fantasia. Cherished sister of Michael Fantasia and his wife Mary Ellen of Woburn, John Fantasia and his wife Martha of Farmington, NH and the late Thomas Fantasia. Adored daughter-in-law of Sona Kapilian of Concord and the late Albert Kapilian. Dear sister-in-law of Janet Fantasia of Milton, Susan K. Norsigian and her husband Greg of Wethersfield, CT, Alan Kapilian and his wife Maly of Brookline, NH. She is also survived by her treasured nieces and nephews: Michael, Marissa, Daniel and his wife Stacy, Maryann and her husband David, Michael, Kristen and her husband Evan, Gregory, Melani, Taline, Zakhary and many great nieces and great nephews. A graduate of Bentley College, she was most recently employed by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts where she created and managed the Business Analysis Center of Excellence. Lovingly devoted to family and friends, Gina bravely battled breast cancer, inspiring all the lives she touched with her positive energy and love. We pray she has found the peace and gentle rest she deserves. Funeral from the John Everett & Sons Funeral Home 4 Park Street NATICK COMMON Wednesday April 24th at 9am. Followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Theresa of Lisieux Church 35 South Main Street (Rt. 27) Sherborn at 10am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting Hours Tuesday April 23rd from 4-8pm in the funeral home. Interment Pine Hill Cemetery Sherborn. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Gina may be made to 5005 LBJ Freeway, Suite 526 Dallas, TX 75244. For directions and guest book please visit www.everett funeral.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Apr. 21, 2019