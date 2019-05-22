|
In Taunton, May 13, 2019, Gladys J. Bowman, passed away in Taunton Nursing Home following a brief period of failing health at the age of 91. Gladys was the wife of the late Raymond Bowman. She was born in Bourne, MA. the daughter of the late Bernard & Sophie (Howes) Grew. Gladys was a resident of Raynham and was formerly of Marlboro, Wayland and Sarasota, FL. She was a former employee of TJX Corporation. Gladys enjoyed traveling, crafts, wintering in Florida and was a former president of the American Legion Auxiliary. She is survived by her loving children; Thomas R. Bowman of N.H., William A. Bowman and wife Nicolette of Boylston and Katherine Kelley and husband Joseph of Raynham, her eight grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. Gladys also leaves her late brother Bernard C. Grew. A service will be held at the Bourne National Cemetery in Bourne, MA on Friday, May 24th at 1pm. Visitation is kindly omitted.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on May 22, 2019