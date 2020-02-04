|
Glen Thomas MacKinnon, of Natick formerly of Wellesley, died peacefully on February 2, 2020 at the Newton Wellesley Center for Alzheimers Care. Glen was born in Newton, the son of Caryll Balboni and Thomas MacKinnon. He attended school in Wellesley, graduated from Wellesley High School. Glen worked as a seaman on research vessels from Woods Hole Oceanographic Institute. He retired from Shipley Co. in Marlborough, MA. After retirement Glen was a volunteer at many charity road races, as part of Burkes Brigade including the Boston Marathon, Special Olympics, Jimmy Fund Walk, Doyles Charity Race. Glen was predeceased by his parents. He is survived by his wife Ann Marie, his aunt Mollie Kinlin and many close friends. The family wants to thank the staff on 2 West at the Newton Wellesley Center for Alzheimer's Care for their kind and expert care Glen received. Visiting hours at the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 477 Washington St., (Rt 16) Wellesley, Thursday, February 6, from 9:30-10:30am followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Patrick Church, Natick at 11am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment private in Holyhood Cemetery, Brookline. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may made to of Massachusetts, 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452 or The Activity Department of Newton Wellesley Center for Alzheimers Care, 694 Worcester Rd., Wellesley, MA 02482. For directions and guestbook, gfdoherty.com. Funeral arrangements by George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, Wellesley.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Feb. 4, 2020