Home

POWERED BY

Services
George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
477 Washington Street
Wellesley, MA 02482
(781) 235-4100
Resources
More Obituaries for Glen MacKinnon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Glen T. MacKinnon

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Glen T. MacKinnon Obituary
Glen Thomas MacKinnon, of Natick formerly of Wellesley, died peacefully on February 2, 2020 at the Newton Wellesley Center for Alzheimers Care. Glen was born in Newton, the son of Caryll Balboni and Thomas MacKinnon. He attended school in Wellesley, graduated from Wellesley High School. Glen worked as a seaman on research vessels from Woods Hole Oceanographic Institute. He retired from Shipley Co. in Marlborough, MA. After retirement Glen was a volunteer at many charity road races, as part of Burkes Brigade including the Boston Marathon, Special Olympics, Jimmy Fund Walk, Doyles Charity Race. Glen was predeceased by his parents. He is survived by his wife Ann Marie, his aunt Mollie Kinlin and many close friends. The family wants to thank the staff on 2 West at the Newton Wellesley Center for Alzheimer's Care for their kind and expert care Glen received. Visiting hours at the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 477 Washington St., (Rt 16) Wellesley, Thursday, February 6, from 9:30-10:30am followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Patrick Church, Natick at 11am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment private in Holyhood Cemetery, Brookline. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may made to of Massachusetts, 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452 or The Activity Department of Newton Wellesley Center for Alzheimers Care, 694 Worcester Rd., Wellesley, MA 02482. For directions and guestbook, gfdoherty.com. Funeral arrangements by George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, Wellesley.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Feb. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Glen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -