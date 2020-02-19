|
Glenn M. Glesmann, M.D., 70, died from a brief illness surrounded by his loving and devoted family on February 16, 2020. He was born in New York, New York, on September 17, 1949, the son of the late John B. Glesmann, and is survived by his mother Sylvia M. Glesmann, Bridgewater, N.J. Glenn is also survived by his beloved wife Deborah J. (Marshall) of Wayland, his son Richard B. Glesmann and his wife Sarah E. Glesmann of Ehime, Japan and his daughter Christine M. Coen and her husband Darren J. Coen of Sudbury. He was the grandfather to four amazing grandchildren, Caden, Ava, Simon and Oliver. Glenn is also survived by a twin brother Eric Glesmann and his wife Molly of Remsen, NY, his other brother Jonathan Glesmann and his wife Kim of Andover, MA. He is the son in law to Mary E. Leary, Wellesley, and brother in law to Mark and Kristin Leary of Jackson, NH. Along with being survived by many nieces and nephews he also leaves behind two grand dogs, Frances and Jonah who always enjoyed his company. Glenn has been a resident of Wayland for 41 years. Prior to that, Glenn received his degree from Dartmouth College in 1971 and earned the title Medical Doctor at the Tufts University School of Medicine in 1975. Glenn practiced internal medicine at Newton Wellesley Hospital and then emergency room medicine at Melrose Wakefield Hospital and the MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham, MA. Although medicine was Glenns profession, his passion was sailing. He earned his license as a U.S. Merchant Marine Officer and founded Sailor Dog Charters. Captain Glenn sailed around Cape Ann with family, friends, and clients. Often digging clams for them. He proudly served on the Board of Directors at Heron Way Marina, Gloucester. Here in Wayland, he enjoyed walks in the woods or fields with his dogs who were all rescues. Current arrangements are under the care of the John C. Bryant Funeral Home, Wayland. A private memorial service for Glenn will be held at a later date by the Glesmann family. In Lieu of flowers and to support Glenns passion for dogs, his family kindly suggests that memorial gifts in his memory be sent to the animal shelter of your choice. For condolences please visit www.johncbryantfuneral home.com
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Feb. 19, 2020