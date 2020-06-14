Gloria Abu
Gloria (Piotti) Abu, 94, of Southborough passed away Thursday June 11th, 2020 at her home surrounded by family. Born in Framingham, she was the daughter of the late Lawrence and Inez (Perini) Piotti. She was the beloved wife of the late Michael Abu for 73 years who died in 2012. Gloria along with her husband was a successful restaurateur in the Framingham area. She was a talented seamstress, fabulous cook, dedicated gardener, and loved weekly bridge games. A longtime member of the Framingham Country Club she was an avid golfer and Boston sports fanatic, especially the Red Sox and Patriots. She is survived by six children; Michele Carrick and her husband Bill; Dorene Christie and her husband Peter; David Abu; Karen Carney and her partner Paul Duprey; Joel Abu; and Alicia Abu; nephew; Andrew Abu and his wife Jane; nine grandchildren; Peter Christie, Jr. and his wife Liesl; Sean Christie, Michael Carrick; McKenzie, Connor, and Baylee Simmons; and Michael, Katie, and Mary Abu; five great grandchildren; Carson, Ryan, Bennett, Elsie, and Ava Christie, two sisters, Betty Ann Casey, and Inez Busconi, and many nieces and nephews. A funeral Mass will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Dana Farber/Jimmy Fund, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 or via www.jimmyfund.org/gift. www.mataresefuneral.com.

Published in MetroWest Daily News on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

