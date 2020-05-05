Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fitzgerald & Collins Funeral Home
378 Lincoln Street
Marlborough, MA 01752
(508) 485-2000
Calling hours
Private
Fitzgerald & Collins Funeral Home
Funeral service
Private
Fitzgerald & Collins Funeral Home
Burial
Private
Evergreen Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Gloria Nieves
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gloria E. Nieves

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gloria E. Nieves Obituary
Gloria E. (Rivera) Nieves, 81, of Marlborough died Saturday May 2, 2020 at Shrewsbury Nursing Home after a period of declining health & COVID-19. She was the wife of Ernesto Rodriguez Nieves for the past 50 years. She was born, raised and educated in San Sebastian, Puerto Rico the daughter of the late Pablo and Sebastiana (Velez) Rivera. She enjoyed cooking, and spending time with her family. She absolutely adored her grandchildren! She had a great sense of humor. Those who knew Gloria knew that she was feisty but warm hearted and always loved helping others. She leaves four daughters, Olga Quiles of Meriden, CT, Minerva Sanchez of Houston, TX, Sara R. Semeraro of Burlington, MA and Elena R. Hennessey of Northborough, MA; A brother Alfredo Rivera of Hartford, CT; eight grandchildren (Christopher Quiles, Laura & Juan Hernandez, Gina & Anthony Semeraro, Ryan & Emily Bickoff, and Vivian Hennessey; and two great grandchildren (Gianni & Ginelly Torres). Due to the current restrictions on gatherings, private calling hours and funeral service will be held Friday May 8 at the Collins Funeral Home, 378 Lincoln Street. Following cremation, burial will be held in Evergreen Cemetery, Marlborough. All are invited to sign Glorias online guestbook at www.CollinsFuneral.com. Flowers are welcome; should friends desire, donations in her memory may be made to Shrewsbury Nursing & Rehab Center, 40 Julio Drive, Shrewsbury, MA 01545.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on May 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gloria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -