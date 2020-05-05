|
Gloria E. (Rivera) Nieves, 81, of Marlborough died Saturday May 2, 2020 at Shrewsbury Nursing Home after a period of declining health & COVID-19. She was the wife of Ernesto Rodriguez Nieves for the past 50 years. She was born, raised and educated in San Sebastian, Puerto Rico the daughter of the late Pablo and Sebastiana (Velez) Rivera. She enjoyed cooking, and spending time with her family. She absolutely adored her grandchildren! She had a great sense of humor. Those who knew Gloria knew that she was feisty but warm hearted and always loved helping others. She leaves four daughters, Olga Quiles of Meriden, CT, Minerva Sanchez of Houston, TX, Sara R. Semeraro of Burlington, MA and Elena R. Hennessey of Northborough, MA; A brother Alfredo Rivera of Hartford, CT; eight grandchildren (Christopher Quiles, Laura & Juan Hernandez, Gina & Anthony Semeraro, Ryan & Emily Bickoff, and Vivian Hennessey; and two great grandchildren (Gianni & Ginelly Torres). Due to the current restrictions on gatherings, private calling hours and funeral service will be held Friday May 8 at the Collins Funeral Home, 378 Lincoln Street. Following cremation, burial will be held in Evergreen Cemetery, Marlborough. All are invited to sign Glorias online guestbook at www.CollinsFuneral.com. Flowers are welcome; should friends desire, donations in her memory may be made to Shrewsbury Nursing & Rehab Center, 40 Julio Drive, Shrewsbury, MA 01545.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on May 5, 2020