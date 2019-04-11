|
Gloria L. Welzel of Saco, ME, age 93, formerly of Freeport died peacefully on Monday, April 1, 2019. She was born May 12, 1925 in Sudbury Massachusetts to Alfred and Ida Bonazzoli. She was a wonderful sister to Lydia Summers, Fred Bonazzoli and Rosalind Loxsom. Gloria married her adoring husband Hank on June 30, 1951 and together they enjoyed 67 years of love, friendship and endearment. They lived in Connecticut for a while before settling in Hopkinton MA. Together they raised 5 children, Conrad, Jane, Andy, Eric and Linda. She was a beloved grandmother and great grandmother to 11 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Gloria grew up in Sudbury Massachusetts and attended the one-room Little Red Schoolhouse. She graduated from the University of Massachusetts in Amherst with a degree in Education. She worked as a social worker before becoming a teacher. Gloria taught English in Holliston and Hopkinton, MA middle schools for over 25 years. While in Maine, she was a library assistant in Freeport Middle School and volunteered for many years at the Freeport Community Library where she was loved by staff and patrons. In the early 1980s Hank and Gloria moved to Freeport, Maine where they designed and built their post and beam home nestled in the woods. Their home was surrounded by trees, gardens, flowers and birds | the beautiful things that she loved and enjoyed daily. She loved to cross country ski, garden and birdwatch. Gloria will always be remembered for her love of the great outdoors and her ability to connect with people. She had a keen mind, an incredible memory and was able to draw upon facts and stories pertinent to anyones background or interest. She was always supportive of women in traditional mens roles and loved to tell the stories of brave women. Gloria, a wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, daughter and friend leaves a legacy of warmth and compassion and many, many fond memories. Per Glorias wishes, services will be private. In lieu of flowers; donations may be made to the Freeport Community Library, 10 Library Drive, Freeport, ME 04032. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brackettfh.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Apr. 11, 2019