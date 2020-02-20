|
Gloria (Waterman) Quinzani, age 82, of Millis, died peacefully in the presence of her family on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at her home. She was the devoted wife of 63 years to Robert J. Quinzani, Sr., a retired Captain of the Framingham Fire Dept. They were married at St. Stephen Church in 1958. The daughter of the late Norman and Loretta Waterman, she is preceded in death by her brother Norman Edward Waterman. Gloria spent much of her career as an executive administrator for many local technology companies. Gloria will be remembered as an adoring wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, a national roller-skating champion, wonderful cook, gifted gardener, animal lover, and a talented crafter. Her warm smile and laugh will be missed. She was a loving mother to Robert Quinzani, Jr., Diane Quinzani, David Quinzani, Sr. and wife Crystal, Susan Hamilton and husband John, and Kathy Murphy and husband Michael. In addition to her husband and children, she is survived by her eight grandchildren | David Quinzani, Jr., Stephanie Mannion and husband Matthew, Andrew Quinzani, Katherine Sheehan and husband Mark, Christopher Hamilton, Emily Murphy, Erin Murphy, and Anthony Murphy | and her two great-grandchildren | Grant and Ethan Mannion. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her visiting hours at the Norton Funeral Home, 53 Beech St., (Corner of Union Ave.) Framingham on Thursday, February 20, 2020 from 5 | 8 PM and again on Friday, February 21, 2020 from 9:30 AM followed by her funeral home service at 10:30AM. Burial will follow at St Stephen Cemetery, Framingham, MA. Expressions of sympathy in her memory may be made to the National MS Society, P.O. Box 4527, New York, NY 10163 or , PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 To leave a message of condolence, sign the online guest book or directions, please visit www.nortonfuneral home.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Feb. 20, 2020