Gloria (Briglia) Webb, of Marlborough, passed away on February 28, 2020 from natural causes. She was 95 years old. Gloria was born in Baltimore, MD. in 1924 to naturalized immigrant parents. Her father Romolo Briglia and mother Carolina (Baldi) Briglia came to the United States from Lucca, Italy. Gloria was the youngest of 4 children including her late sisters, Marion (Briglia) Braun, Lydia (Briglia) Bennett, and her late brother, Anthony Briglia. She attended school in Baltimore, and met her future husband, the late Kenneth K. Webb, prior to his deployment to the European theater in World War II. They were married shortly after his return from service in 1945. Gloria and Ken had the first of their 4 children, the late Jo Ann Webb, in Baltimore in 1946 prior to relocating to Ohio, where Ken pursued his higher education under the GI Bill. The family relocated to Massachusetts in 1956 to seek medical treatment for Jo Ann, who succumbed to kidney failure later that year. Gloria lived a life of service. From volunteering in classrooms and leading religious education classes to serving as a school crossing guard and cafeteria "lunch lady", Gloria loved helping children. She held a number of part-time jobs while residing in Framingham so she could be available to her family. When her husband Ken received a job transfer to Phoenix, AZ, Gloria began a 20-year career with the Southwest regional hamburger chain, Whataburger. Gloria ran the breakfast shift at the Phoenix MetroCenter Whataburger franchise for several years. Her favorite part of the job was working with new hires and younger employees, helping them understand their roles and enabling their growth in the company. Gloria and Ken relocated to West Yarmouth, MA. in 1996 to be closer to their children and grandchildren. True to her nature, Gloria continued to work part-time in the Childrens Department at Sears in the Cape Cod Mall. She continued to work into her 80's. Gloria and Ken moved to Marlboro, MA. in 2009. Although Ken passed away the next year, Gloria continued to live independently until 2018. She always enjoyed visits with family and friends. Gloria is survived by her children, Devette Russo and her partner, Bob Pfeifer, Dr. Kenneth Webb and his wife, Julie, Judith Gallagher, and her husband, Bob Gallagher. She is also survived by her grandchildren Dr. Joshua Russo and his wife, Dr. Marlene Gubata, Erin Webb, Brendan Webb and his fiancee, Shelby Hickox, Christopher Webb and his fiancee, Emily Powers, Matthew Webb, and Bryan Gallagher. Gloria is also survived by two great-grandchildren, Elizabeth and Charles Russo. Private funeral arrangements are under the care of Chesmore Funeral Home of Hopkinton.www.ChesmoreFuneralHome.com Gloria will be laid to rest at St. Stephens Cemetery in Framingham alongside her daughter Jo Ann. In lieu of flowers, contributions to , Glorias favorite charity, will be appreciated.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Mar. 1, 2020