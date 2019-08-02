|
|
Grace (Estabrook) Archambeault passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019 one week before her 82nd birthday. She was the daughter of Herbert and Eva Estabrook of Hudson. She leaves behind the love of her life Robert (Bob)Archambeault, married for 63 years. She also leaves behind her daughter Deborah Joyce and her fianc Stephen Cochran and son Logan of Hudson, her son Daniel Archambeault and his wife Michelle of Worcester and her daughter Denise Palmer and her husband David of Punta Gorda, FL. Grandchildren Bruce and Sean Palmer of Mashpee and Asialee Palmer and great grandson Hunter Palmer of Punta Gorda, FL, and truly special person Michelle Zakrzewski of Hudson. Grace was loved by many and lit up the room when she entered. She loved to garden paint and sew. Grace lived a long, adventurous and beautiful life surrounded by loved ones. She was a fun loving and brave soul that was worth knowing. A celebration of Life will be held for her at a later date.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Aug. 2, 2019