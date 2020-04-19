|
Grace (Palladino) Burke, age 88, of Natick, died April 12, 2020 after a period of declining health. Beloved wife of the late Richard H. Burke, Grace was a devoted mother, supporting her children in every way: Claudia Rose and her husband Ed of Ashland; Michael Burke and his wife Kes of Seal Beach, California; Rick Burke and his wife Mary of Medway and Lorna Swanson and her husband Andy of North Scituate, Rhode Island. Loving grandmother of Alison and Michelle Rose; Hayden Burke; Arianna, Bryany, Aidan, Isabelle, Brycen Burke and many neices and nephews. Sister of the late Gloria White of Connecticut. Daughter of the late Michael and Rita (LaStella) Palladino. Grace spent most of her life in Natick, graduating from Natick High School in 1949 and Katherine Gibbs School in 1950. She was employed at Telechron in Ashland as an executive secretary for many years. After starting her family, she worked part-time as an administrative assistant for 15 years at Glidden Coatings and Resins Division in Natick. In 1984 she joined the team at The Strehlke Corporation in Framingham and later Moore Business Forms in Marlborough. Throughout her career, she supported her husband's photography business by handling all the business administration responsibilities. She was a proud member of the Sons of Italy Francesco DeSantis Lodge in Natick. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in Graces name may be made to the scholarship fund: Francesco DeSantis Lodge #1411, 37 Washington Street, Natick, MA 01760 (with "Scholarship" written in the memo field). For guestbook, please visit www.everettfuneral.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Apr. 19, 2020