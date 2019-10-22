|
Grace Ellen Keith, 88, of Hopkinton, passed away Tuesday, October 15, 2019. Born in Framingham, she was the daughter of the late Edith Madelyn (Carter) and James W. Bancroft. She was the wife of the late Charles H. Keith who passed away in 1984. A 1948 graduate of Hopkinton High School, Grace went on to graduate Class of 1952 from New England Deaconess School of Nursing. She was a lifelong Hopkinton resident and worked for 35 years in the Obstetrical Department at Framingham Union Hospital She is survived by her children, Sally Peck and her husband, Frank of Florida, Susan Lindsay and her husband, Charles of Ashland, and Robert Keith and his longtime companion, Colleen Scully of Hopkinton. She also leaves behind two grandchildren, Robert M. Keith Jr. and Jonathan W. Keith; her step-grandson, Frank Peck Jr.; as well as seven great-grandchildren, Xander, Olivia, Phinneas, Ian, Mason, Logan and Dylan. She is predeceased by her sister, Priscilla Stevens. Funeral services will be held privately with family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , or . Arrangements are under the care of the Chesmore Funeral Home of Hopkinton, www. ChesmoreFuneralHome.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Oct. 22, 2019