Grace E. Kozlowski


1928 - 2020
Grace E. Kozlowski Obituary
Grace Edith (Cowperthwait), 92, of Natick passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Monday, February 3, 2020. Grace worked as an RN for her entire career. Grace truly kept her plate full. She loved gardening and spending time in her flower beds. If she needed a break from gardening you could find her in the kitchen, baking up a batch of her scrumptious granola or baking a pie with perfect pie crust. She also enjoyed whipping up homemade jam, strawberry of course. Her true passion was quilting. Farm living was the life for Grace. She lived on a small farm in Natick for 50 years. The farm had many animals and was a neighborhood favorite. Grace was full of life with a quick wit and a warm heart. Grace was predeceased by her husband of 60 years, Martin Kozlowski. She will be greatly missed by her daughters, Cynthia, Diane, Debbie, Mary Sue and Sherry, her grandchildren, John, Will, Jackie, Karl, Mandy, Michael, Matthew, Elijah, and all 6 of her great grandchildren. At the request of Grace, there will be no funeral services. To sign a guestbook visit www.everettfuneral.com
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Feb. 9, 2020
