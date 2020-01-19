|
Grace Mason Rett born January 14, 2000, died in a tragic car accident while on a training trip with the College of the Holy Cross womens rowing team on Wednesday January 15, 2020, one day after celebrating her 20th birthday. She was the daughter of Christopher and Mary Jo (Mason) Rett of Uxbridge and the sister of Brianne Rett. Grace was raised in Uxbridge and spent the happiest years of her young life attending Our Lady of the Valley Regional School. At OLV Grace was a member of the Diocesan Championship basketball and cross country teams. She was a high honor roll student and Vice President of the National Junior Honor Society. Grace was a member of the yearbook committee, student council, chorus, math and chess clubs. She truly cherished her time at OLV and never forgot her friends, teachers and lessons she learned there. After OLV, Grace attended Marianapolis Preparatory School. At Marianapolis, Grace excelled academically and was a member of the National Honor Society and an AP Scholar with Honor. She exemplified true leadership in her rolls on the Captains Council, Salvete, Spiritus and Community Service Council Ministry. Grace graduated as the only 12 season varsity athlete in the class of 2018, having been a member of the varsity basketball and varsity crew fall/spring teams. At graduation she was awarded the Father Casimir Kuckell Memorial Award recognizing the female athlete who displayed ability, enthusiasm, determination, and leadership within athletics. She also played the cello in the orchestra and had many opportunities to share her beautiful singing voice in chorus and at school performances. Although basketball was her first true love, at Marianapolis Grace found her passion for rowing. She spent 8 seasons rowing on the varsity rowing team and truly loved every moment she spent in her boat, with her teammates, her coaches, and on the water. During her time on the crew team Grace was awarded the Best Newcomer, Golden Knight and Outstanding Achievement awards. Grace was a selfless role model and set an example for what a captain and teammate should be. Rowing for Marianapolis was one of her greatest joys and proudest accomplishments. Grace became the first rower in the school's history to be recruited to row at the college level and thus began her journey as a D1 varsity athlete at the College of the Holy Cross. Grace was a force to be reckoned with from the moment she stepped on Mt. St. James. She immersed herself fully in the Jesuit tradition of "men and women for others". She was utterly committed and relentlessly passionate about being a member of the Holy Cross Women's Rowing team. Rowing at the college level was a dream come true for Grace. As a freshman she was awarded the Unsung Hero award for her tireless and selfness commitment to the team and others. She had a work ethic second to none and inspired others to "love the fight". In addition to being a member of the rowing team, Grace was an active participant in campus ministry where she attended Athlete Bible Study weekly. Grace worked in the Office of Admissions where she loved to give tours of the beautiful campus and share her love of the college. Grace also worked in the Sports Media Department where she operated the live stream camera. She loved getting to watch her fellow Holy Cross Crusaders in all their athletic endeavors. At Holy Cross Grace was selected to be a Monserrat leader and mentor incoming freshman. Grace was a member of the Liturgical Choir, spent time being a RA and most recently joined the club basketball team. In December of 2019 Grace set the Indoor World Rowing record when she completed 62 hours and 3 seconds of continuous indoor rowing. Grace made the very most of her 20 years on this earth and was beyond proud to go from being an OLV Angel to a Marianapolis Golden Knight to a Holy Cross Crusader. She worked hard and took advantage of every opportunity afforded to her. She traveled to Spain and Italy and attended countless basketball and rowing camps. She played several years of AAU basketball with the Chaos and the Nike Crusader basketball programs. Her most cherished basketball time was playing at Hecla Hoops summer league where she grew from a beginner player to a seasoned athlete and respected coach. Grace never wanted to make any other summer plans that interfered with Hecla Hoops. The most recent rowing camp and the one that changed her life was Ready, Set, Row where Grace was transformed into a better rower and a bolder person. Out of all the accolades and achievements Grace had, her most cherished and significant accomplishment was the relationship she had with her sister, Brianne. The two of them were joined by a sisterly bond and friendship like no other. Grace loved her sister fiercely and the times they spent together were the most fun and cherished times of their lives. Grace was a magnificent daughter who blessed her parents in countless ways. Their cup runneth over. In addition to her sister and parents, Grace is survived by her maternal grandparents, Fred and Josephine Mason of Lady Lake, FL, her paternal grandmother, Joyce Rett of Whitinsville. She was the granddaughter of the late Wayne Rett. Grace is also survived by 28 first cousins, 9 second cousins and several aunts and uncles. She leaves behind her two faithful dogs, Sir Lancelot and Bruschi. Above all things Grace believed in family and her strong Catholic faith. She lived every day by the words of her favorite Bible verse (which was tattooed on her arm) - I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me. Philippians 4:13. She had an unquenchable personal drive and enjoyed telling people that "pain was a mindset". She learned that it's ok to be afraid, because you will learn to face that fear and stand strong. Calling hours will be Tuesday Jan. 21, 2020 at St. Mary's Church, 77 Mendon Street, Rte. 16, Uxbridge from 2 | 7 PM and a Mass celebrating her life will be held Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020 at 10:00 AM. The family would ask that people come wearing the school/team colors or uniforms that they held in common with Grace. She would want all who attend to be comfortable and spirited. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to donate to Golden Opportunities for Independence, which is an organization that trains dogs who support students and adults with physical and mental health challenges. Donations can be made at www.gofidog.org. Arrangements by www.bumafuneralhome.com
