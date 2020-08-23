1/
Gregory D. Jones
1944 - 2020
Gregory D. "Greg" Jones, 75, of Stow passed away peacefully Sunday, August 9, 2020 at his home after a valiant eight-year battle with Multiple Myeloma. Gregory was the loving husband of Barbara B. (Hopgood) Jones. Greg was raised in Lexington, MA and graduated from Yale University in 1966. A Peace Corps volunteer in Nigeria, he returned to settle with Barbara in Stow, where they have lived since except for the two years they lived and worked in Iran. A talented software engineer, Gregs real passion was working for his community, serving the town as Selectman and in many other capacities. Affordable housing and senior living were a high priority. He also held many positions of responsibility in the First Parish Church in Stow. Greg is survived by his wife, Barbara H. Jones of Stow, MA; his children, Brian D. Jones and wife Bridget J. Quinn of Jamaica Plain, MA; Andrew R. and wife Jessica M. Jones of Royalton, VT; his six grandchildren, Tyler, Emma, Gabriel, Brendan, Jack and Kevin; his siblings Joseph Jones of Missouri; Margo jones and husband Philip Elmer of Greenfield, MA; Christine Jones of Portland, OR. Greg was predeceased by his daughter Meg Jones and his brother Kevin Jones. Gifts in his memory may be made to: Multiple Myeloma Research Fund (www.themmrf.org), Friends of Nigeria (www.friendsofnigeria.com), First Parish Church (www.fpc-stow-acton.org) or any organization that promotes social justice and the restoration of voting rights. Arrangements under the care of Fowler-Kennedy Funeral Home, A Life Celebration Home, Maynard. To share a memory or offer a condolence please visit: www.fowler-kennedy.com.

Published in MetroWest Daily News on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fowler-Kennedy Funeral Home
42 Concord Street
Maynard, MA 01754
978-897-7343
August 22, 2020
Greg and I had a longstanding friendship from the time I came to the Boston area. He and I played lacrosse his favorite sport for many years on Mass Lacrosse Club, traveling with family and friends throughout New England on many great adventures. Greg had a great sense of community and service about him, willing to participate on many great projects. You helped Greg, and he was always willing to help you as he did on many of my own family projects. Greg never complained about his plight with cancer but pushed on despite all odds up until the very end with his commitment to his Africa Peace Corps group. Greg had a great sense of community about him as evidenced by his commitment to the elderly housing project in Stowe. Greg and I never passed up a challenge and thus we went on many a great adventure of sailing, hiking, camping, canoeing or whatever, as Greg was up for a challenge. We got in many a scrape with each other, as we pushed things to the limit. Greg never passed up an opportunity to get involved and always accepted the challenge of life, family, and friendship. I know the community will miss him, but I especially will miss his optimism, his spirit, and his friendship. I only know that he is already probably involved in a project in Heaven and is celebrating his life with his daughter, Meg. I will miss you, good friend, and your spirit of giving and friendship. My thoughts go out to you Barbie, and to Brian and Andrew and their families. Here's to all our good memories and adventures as brothers in-kind.
Sandy Campbell
Friend
August 21, 2020
Obituaries are remarkable as one learns so much about the deceased that one only knew in a general sort of way. Nice for a change not to focus on his illness and the constellation of problems he faced with such determination. Such an admirable guy!
Martha Severens
Friend
August 21, 2020
Barbie, we have had fifty years of friendship in which to store so many memories. We have been fortunate, you and I, to have found two truly good men to call husband.
Britt Cain
Family Friend
August 20, 2020
Barbara, I just heard this very sad news. I am so very sorry for your loss. Gone too soon!
Mary Carrig
Family Friend
August 19, 2020
I remember Greg clearly from LHS. He was always kind and friendly. I liked him enormously, as did everyone else it seemed. Reading his story, I was not surprised that he lived his life so well. Peace to his family.
Patricia Kelley
Classmate
August 18, 2020
Sending caring thoughts and deepest sympathy from another member of the LHS class of 1962.
Ellen Fitzgerald Rice
Classmate
August 18, 2020
His positive energy will go on through all he touched.
Julie Weeks
Friend
August 16, 2020
When our classmates in the Class of 1962 at Lexington High went off to college, it was still actually the 1950s; the Sixties hadn't started yet. During his four years at Yale he was still largely unaffected by politics or causes.
Then he spent two years in the Peace Corps, and he came back from Africa transformed, with a quiet, relentless commitment to make a difference. He remained that guy for the rest of his life. His world and the world are better places because of him. (Although he always had a lousy jump shot.)
Love and respect to you, Donovan. Your friend since 1956, Steve Fox
Steve Fox
Classmate
August 17, 2020
I lost track of Greg as we pursued our careers and life's adventures but I spent many happy days with him as childhood friends, from the 4th grade through high school. I enjoyed his whole family when they lived at the foot of Merriam Hill. Greg was smart, caring and had a health sense of humor. My deepest condolences to his whole family. R.I.P.
WILLIAM WINDER
Classmate
August 17, 2020
To the Jones Family - Greg was an inspiration and mature beyond his years. Not a surprise that his life continued on that path. LHS 62. Pamela Cutter Mcelhinney ❤
Pamela McElhinney
Classmate
August 16, 2020
To Barbara, Greg was a great husband, Dad, Grandpa, brother, and friend. Most of all, an inspiration to us all. Diane Miller
Diane Miller
Friend
