Greg and I had a longstanding friendship from the time I came to the Boston area. He and I played lacrosse his favorite sport for many years on Mass Lacrosse Club, traveling with family and friends throughout New England on many great adventures. Greg had a great sense of community and service about him, willing to participate on many great projects. You helped Greg, and he was always willing to help you as he did on many of my own family projects. Greg never complained about his plight with cancer but pushed on despite all odds up until the very end with his commitment to his Africa Peace Corps group. Greg had a great sense of community about him as evidenced by his commitment to the elderly housing project in Stowe. Greg and I never passed up a challenge and thus we went on many a great adventure of sailing, hiking, camping, canoeing or whatever, as Greg was up for a challenge. We got in many a scrape with each other, as we pushed things to the limit. Greg never passed up an opportunity to get involved and always accepted the challenge of life, family, and friendship. I know the community will miss him, but I especially will miss his optimism, his spirit, and his friendship. I only know that he is already probably involved in a project in Heaven and is celebrating his life with his daughter, Meg. I will miss you, good friend, and your spirit of giving and friendship. My thoughts go out to you Barbie, and to Brian and Andrew and their families. Here's to all our good memories and adventures as brothers in-kind.

Sandy Campbell

Friend