Gregory D. "Greg" Jones, 75, of Stow passed away peacefully Sunday, August 9, 2020 at his home after a valiant eight-year battle with Multiple Myeloma. Gregory was the loving husband of Barbara B. (Hopgood) Jones. Greg was raised in Lexington, MA and graduated from Yale University in 1966. A Peace Corps volunteer in Nigeria, he returned to settle with Barbara in Stow, where they have lived since except for the two years they lived and worked in Iran. A talented software engineer, Gregs real passion was working for his community, serving the town as Selectman and in many other capacities. Affordable housing and senior living were a high priority. He also held many positions of responsibility in the First Parish Church in Stow. Greg is survived by his wife, Barbara H. Jones of Stow, MA; his children, Brian D. Jones and wife Bridget J. Quinn of Jamaica Plain, MA; Andrew R. and wife Jessica M. Jones of Royalton, VT; his six grandchildren, Tyler, Emma, Gabriel, Brendan, Jack and Kevin; his siblings Joseph Jones of Missouri; Margo jones and husband Philip Elmer of Greenfield, MA; Christine Jones of Portland, OR. Greg was predeceased by his daughter Meg Jones and his brother Kevin Jones. Gifts in his memory may be made to: Multiple Myeloma Research Fund (www.themmrf.org
), Friends of Nigeria (www.friendsofnigeria.com
), First Parish Church (www.fpc-stow-acton.org
) or any organization that promotes social justice and the restoration of voting rights. Arrangements under the care of Fowler-Kennedy Funeral Home, A Life Celebration Home, Maynard. To share a memory or offer a condolence please visit: www.fowler-kennedy.com
.