Gregory J. Doyle, 60, a longtime resident of Framingham died on Tuesday October 6, 2020. Born in Buffalo, NY, Greg spent much of his adolescence in Milford, MA where he attended St. Marys Junior High School and was a 1978 graduate of Milford High School. Greg excelled in football and was a standout wrestler winning the Massachusetts State championship his senior year. After graduation he went on to graduate from Worcester Polytechnic Institute with a degree in Civil Engineering. While at WPI, Greg was an accomplished wrestler and rower, and member of the Phi Kappa Theta fraternity. From that point on he enjoyed an illustrious career with the Federal Government in the Dept. of Transportation, where he recently received a lifetime achievement award. The consummate professional, Greg was organized, reliable, loving, and would do anything for family and friends. Greg loved his family. His wife of 20 years, Diane P. (Leskanic) Doyle of Framingham, his mother, Jean Doyle of Milford, his six siblings, Robert of CA, Anne of CA, William of Quincy, John of Boston, Kevin of RI, and James of Hopedale, mother and father-in-law, Andrew & Anna Marie Leskanic of Natick, his brother-in-law Mark Leskanic of Wellesley, his sisters-in-law, Carol Leskanic of CT, and Lisa Leskanic of NJ, his nieces and nephews, Matthew, Lauren and Hailey Leskanic, Audra and Willa Regan, and Dillon and Andrew Doyle. Greg was predeceased by his father Robert G. Both Greg and wife Diane have been actively involved with their local parish, St. George Catholic Church, for the past two decades. Family and friends will honor and remember Gregorys life by gathering for visiting hours in the McCarthy, McKinney & Lawler Funeral Home, 11 Lincoln St. Framingham on Sunday, October 11th from 2-5 P.M. Considering current health restrictions, proper social guidelines and mask wearing will be observed, and those in attendance are asked not to linger in the funeral home. His Funeral Mass will be held privately on Monday morning, and will be live streamed at 10 oclock. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, remembrances in Gregs name can be made to: NAMI: National Alliance on Mental Illness, www.nami.org
. For live streamed services, or to share a memory with Gregs family, kindly visit www.mccarthyfh.com
